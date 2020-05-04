Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were the ultimate posers during their 'Gunday' days

In the photo, Arjun Kapoor can be seen flaunting his picture perfect abs whereas Ranveer Singh can be seen shirtless. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, is seen striking a pose in her gym wear.

Jonas has successfully made her transition into Hollywood, but much before Quantico came calling, the actress was a regular at the box office in India. From films like Mary Kom and Barfi to Bajirao Mastani and Gunday, the actress has managed to make an impression with her films and varied characters. Today, we stumbled upon one such photo of the actress with her co-stars and . The famous trio had starred in 2014's Gunday which created a storm at the box office.

We chanced upon this major throwback photo of the stars and it will leave you with a wide smile. In the photo, Arjun can be seen flaunting his picture perfect abs whereas Ranveer can be seen shirtless. Priyanka, on the other hand, is seen striking a pose in her gym wear. The trio may also inspire you to start working out at home, if you haven't started already.

Check out the photo below:

Fans flooded the comments section on the post and even lauded Arjun for his super fit body and abs. What are your thoughts on Ranveer, Priyanka and Arjun's photo? Let us know in the comments below.

Since their Gunday days, the actors have gone on to become stars in their own right. While Ranveer has done some great work in films like Gully Boy and Padmaavat, Arjun was last seen in Panipat. Priyanka, on the other hand, has starred in several Hollywood projects like Quantico, Isn't It Romantic and Baywatch. She also made her Bollywood comeback with The Sky Is Pink.

