Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh are full of love for Kareena Kapoor's birthday surprise video for Saif Ali Khan

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked the best 50 memories to wish Saif Ali Khan on his birthday. While the adorable video left netizens in awe, it even was adored by Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh.

Second time preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan went all the way recently to surprise hubby on his 50th birthday with a video of all the fondest memories that were special to him. Last evening, Kareena even shared it on social media and left netizens gushing over each cute moment from Jawaani Jaaneman star’s life. From Taimur Ali Khan’s birth to Saif and Kareena’s wedding, the video summed up special moments from the actor’s life and now, and too have reacted to it.

Priyanka, who is currently in the US with hubby Nick Jonas, was quick to react to Kareena’s video for Saif. On seeing the adorable moments from Kareena and Saif’s life, Priyanka could not stop gushing over it. Priyanka commented on the video and wrote, “So cute bebo! Happy Birthday Saif.” Furthermore, Ranveer Singh too couldn’t stop himself from responding to the adorable moments from Kareena and Saif’s life and left a sweet comment on the surprise video that featured several memories.

Ranveer wrote, “So Sweet,” with a heart emoticon. Both Priyanka and Ranveer received a sweet response from Kareena for their lovely comments.

Take a look at Priyanka and Ranveer’s comments on Kareena’s surprise video for Saif:

Meanwhile, other stars like Priety Zinta, Manish Malhotra and many more showered birthday love on Saif Ali Khan as Kareena shared the surprise video for him. Photos from Saif’s 50th birthday celebration went viral on the internet. Kareena even debuted her baby bump in one of the photos and it left netizens in complete awe. Recently, Kareena and Saif announced that they are expecting an addition to their family and left everyone excited about it.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Saif Ali Khan has become more emotional while she has grown to be calm like him

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×