Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh gush over newlyweds Ali Abbas Zafar & Alicia; Director pursued her for 2 years

Recently, Tiger Zinda Hai filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar surprised everyone as he tied the knot with his ladylove Alicia and shared photos on social media. His close friends, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and others could not stop showering the newlyweds with love.

While the world was out celebrating the New Year's, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar was planning to take the internet by a storm by announcing his wedding to his ladylove Alicia. The filmmaker left everyone surprised when he dropped the first photo with his partner Alicia on Instagram with just a close up of holding hands. Later, he shared more photos from the ceremony and left fans as well as his close Bollywood friends gushing. , , , Ananya Panday and others were left surprised yet they could not stop gushing over the newlyweds.

When Ali shared photos with Alicia, Priyanka was all hearts for it and showered love on the same. She wished the filmmaker and sent love. On the other hand, Ranveer too reacted with heart emoticons on the photo. Katrina, who is Ali's best friend, wrote, "such a pretty picture." Ananya Panday, Diljit Dosanjh, , , Jacqueline Fernandez, Sunil Grover and others showered the newlyweds with love. Revealing details about his relationship and hush wedding, Ali told Mid-Day that he had to pursue Alicia for 2 years and convince her to marry him.

Sharing details, Ali revealed that he fell in love with her on a work trip to France. He shared that convincing her was a difficult task but he shared his happiness on her finally agreeing to be with him. He said, "She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy."

He further shared why he had a hush marriage ceremony. Ali shared that due to the lockdown, her visa posed a bit of a problem initially as she is from France. However, as soon as that was sorted, Ali revealed that they headed to Dehradun and got married at home.

The filmmaker shared that he has a busy shooting schedule in Mumbai ahead and hence, it was the best time for him to get married to 'make the most of this (lockdown) period.' Speaking of work, Ali's series, Tandav featuring , Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia and others is all set to release on January 15, 2021. Besides this, Ali also has his superhero film with Katrina Kaif.

