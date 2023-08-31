Priyanka Chopra reacts after 9-year-old Indian origin girl calls her a 'role model for brown girls'

A nine-year-old singer named Pranysqa Mishra sang the US national anthem during the US Open's opening ceremony. She also expressed gratitude to actress Priyanka Chopra for being an inspiration for all the brown girls. Soon after, Priyanka reacted to her message on Twitter and gave a sweet reply to the young girl. Pranysqa looked beautiful in a white dress with ruffles and lace, and she amazed the crowd with her stunning performance of the US national anthem.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Pranysqa’s tweet

A nine-year-old singer Pranysqa Mishra after performing the US national anthem at the US Open's opening ceremony, took to her Twitter handle to express her gratitude to Priyanka Chopra “for being a role model for all the brown girls”. She replied to her video shared by the official Twitter handle of US Open Tennis which was captioned, “That's how you start a night session. 9-year-old Pranysqa Mishra nailed the National Anthem.” The young girl wrote, “Thank you @priyankachopra for being a role model-for all the brown girls. An incredible moment as I performed the National Anthem at the opening night @usopen. This is a testament to the power of breaking barriers and pursuing dreams. #USOpen #RepresentationMatters.”

Soon after, Priyanka Chopra responded to her tweet and wrote, “U were amazing @Pranquil.”

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the spy thriller series called Citadel. As reported earlier, the web show has been renewed by Amazon Prime Video for its second season. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will return to play their roles as Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively, in Citadel Season 2. The show is directed by Joe Jonas and is anticipated to begin filming next year.

Priyanka Chopra is joining hands with John Cena and Idris Elba for the action-packed movie Heads of State, said to be based on a political theme. The filming of the project began a few weeks ago but has been paused due to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

