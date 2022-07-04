Priyanka Chopra reacts to Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula’s video on 'best part about coming home from brunch'

Priyanka Chopra may be away from Bollywood and is living her perfect life away from India, yet she manages to keep in touch with her friends and family back here. The actress is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to react to their posts. It was only yesterday that Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor posted a video of her that almost every girl could relate to. PeeCee too seems to have related to it and reacted to the video.

In the video, we can see Anshula Kapoor dressed in a pretty monochrome top with floral prints. She is facing the camera and removes her bra and throws it away with a relaxed expression on her face. Sharing this video, she wrote, “The best part about coming home from Sunday brunch! #NoBraClub.” Priyanka Chopra took to the comments section and wrote, “Everyday” with a smiling emoji.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka Chopra’s work front, she recently wrapped up the shoot for her web series Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. Apart from this, she also has the film It’s All Coming Back To Me. Speaking about her Indian projects, she was last seen in The White Tiger alongside Farhan Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav. She now has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns alongside Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. He also has Kuttey alongside Radhika Madan.

