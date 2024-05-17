Priyanka Chopra reacts as Nick Jonas gives peek into his life 'lately', don't miss daughter Malti with daddy dearest

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. The couple has been happily married for over six years now. Additionally, they are also proud parents to a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed in 2022. And, the couple is often seen dishing major family goals on social media.

Meanwhile, the singer-actor Nick Jonas recently dropped a multi-picture post giving adorable glimpses of his little one. The post has left fans in a frenzy.

Nick Jonas drops 'life lately' photo dump with daughter Malti Marie

Today, on May 17, a while back, Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures on his social media. The post encapsulated the glimpses of his life ‘lately’. The first photo is a selfie clicked by the singer, followed by another photo while he got his hair shaved.

Keeping it short and crisp, in the caption, he wrote, “Lately.”

Priyanka Chopra reacts to the post

Reacting to the post, PeeCee dropped a like to the adorable post.

Fans' reaction to the post

Several fans gushed over the father-daughter pictures. A fan wrote, “He said “copy and paste” and then there was malti,” while another fan teased by asking, “What did Malti think of the haircut?”

A third fan remarked, “Lol AAAAAAAAAAW SO INCREDIBLY CUTE! I love how MM looks like a mini it girl!” And, another fan quipped, “Malti the most talented Jonas.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has completed the shoot of her upcoming film, Heads Of State. She also has the second season of Citadel and The Bluff lined up.

Nick Jonas has started shooting for his next, Power Ballad. According to Variety, the film is a musical comedy that also stars Paul Rudd, and is directed by Once and Singh Street director John Carney.

