Priyanka Chopra reacts to Jee Le Zara co-star Katrina Kaif's latest bikini PICS & we couldn't agree more

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in the Bollywood film industry. Earlier today, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress took to her Instagram handle and shared photos, in which she is seen looking stunning as ever as she sported a gorgeous blue bikini. She can be seen flaunting her toned body as she beats the summer heat. The Ek Tha Tiger actress simply added a couple of blue heart emojis along with her pictures.

In the pictures, Katrina is seen donning a blue bralette with ruffle sleeves which she teamed with a high-rise floral bikini bottom. Katrina left her wet hair open and kept her makeup natural. Soon after, Katrina's comments section was filled with fire and heart emojis, and adding to that was Priyanka Chopra, who also reacted to the actress' latest photos and dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Katrina will soon star together in Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt. The all-female road trip film is based on three actors. The movie will go on floors at the end of 2022, directed by Farhan Akhtar, written by Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. This marks Farhan's return to the director's seat after almost a decade. The last film he directed was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2.

Apart from this, PeeCee will be seen next in It's All Coming Back to Me, Ending Things, Citadel. Katrina, on the other hand, will feature in Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, and Tiger 3

