Priyanka Chopra reacts to brother Siddharth and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya's new mushy PICS

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has always prioritized her family and it is quite evident with her frequent shoutouts for them on the internet. It was very recently that she was in India for the roka ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra and oh! what a fam-jam it was. The actress’ would-be sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya has now shared a mushy picture with Sidharth and PeeCee cannot stop but go all hearts about it.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s latest pics

The shared carousel posted on Instagram seemingly looks like a throwback of their precious moments from the past. In one of them, a one-piece-clad Neelam can be seen posing with a simpler Siddharth in the backdrop of a private place. The other picture is a selfie clicked on a roadside and that too in a little colder location.

In no time, Priyanka Chopra dropped in to react and commented ‘angles’ with heart eyes emoji under their post. Check out the adorable clicks here:-

When Priyanka Chopra sent best wishes to Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya

Earlier this year on April 2, Siddharth and Neelam had a private roka ceremony which was also attended by PeeCee, her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie. The couple had shared several pictures on their social media featuring their immediate family taking part in their big day.

Priyanka, to make it more special, also wrote a note on her Instagram stories later in the day which read, "Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya all our love and blessings (red heart emoji). #rokafied (two heart emoji)." In another Instagram story, she added, “They did it… Happy Roka.”

Siddharth and Neelam have been dating each other for several years now and often post pictures together on each other’s special days. For the unversed, the Chopra son was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar in 2019 and Kanika Mathur in 2014. Both the weddings were called off due to unknown reasons.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 2023’s film Love Again alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She also narrated the wildlife documentary Tiger earlier this year. PeeCee is currently filming for Ilya Naishuller’s action-comedy Heads of State.

