Priyanka Chopra reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on working in Hollywood, ‘Comfortable is boring to me’

Priyanka Chopra is a global star and one of the most loved celebs in the industry. From being one of the leading superstars of Bollywood to gaining stardom in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is a name to reckon with. PeeCee marked her Hollywood debut with the American TV show Quantico, where Priyanka essayed the role of Alex Parrish. There has been no looking back since then. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of her latest Hollywood movie, Love Again. Recently, she turned heads at Met Gala with her husband Nick Jonas by her side.

Priyanka Chopra on Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on Hollywood

During the promotion of Citadel, Priyanka was asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s remark about working in Hollywood. In an earlier interview, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Why should I go there (Hollywood)? I am comfortable here.” On being asked about Priyanka’s thoughts on this, the actress shared, “Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk on the set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of success in one country when I walk into another country.”

A clip from the interview is doing the rounds on the internet and caught the attention of the netizens. Priyanka was also seen adding that her ego is not bigger than her job and she is very professional. “I am very professional and if you ask people around me, I am known for my professionalism. I take pride in it. My father was in the military and he taught me the value of discipline.” She also shared that she doe not take anything for granted and is grateful for the life she has built for herself through sheer hard work every day.

ALSO READ: Did you know Sonam Bajwa auditioned for Deepika Padukone's role in Happy New Year? Story REVEALED