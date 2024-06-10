Priyanka Chopra reacts to Zeenat Aman's post about 'moral police' in 70s; 'It's still around and will continue to be, but you are beyond'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman maintains a vibrant presence on social media, frequently offering behind-the-scenes glimpses of her iconic projects and reminiscing about her golden days in Bollywood. Since her Instagram debut, fans have consistently been captivated by her revelations.

Recently, Aman took to her social media platforms to share some pictures from her 1974 movie Manoranjan, taking on a nostalgic journey and expressing her views on moral policing in the '70s.

Taking to Instagram Zeenat Aman shared some pictures from her 1974 movie Manoranjan. Alongside the picture, she expressed that throughout her career, she had constantly encountered the moral police, who were particularly critical of her 1974 movie Manoranjan. She described Manoranjan as a film that defied conventions, being an adaptation of the 1963 American comedy Irma La Douce.

In it, she played Nisha, a dignified, independent, and humorous sex worker. The film, directed by Shammi Kapoor in his debut, with RD Burman as the music director and Sanjeev Kumar as the leading man, was shot entirely in Mumbai studios. Aman fondly recalled the experimental, free, and fashionable spirit of the 1970s despite the moral policing.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Zeenat Aman's post

In the comments section, Priyanka Chopra warmly expressed her support for Zeenat's charisma and complimented her by stating, "Moral police is still around and will continue to be around it seems! But you are beyond".

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the American rom-com Love Again. Currently, she has several projects in the pipeline. The actress recently finished filming Heads of State and is now shooting for her next project, The Bluff.

Additionally, Chopra is set to reprise her role as Nadia in the second season of the spy thriller Citadel. In Bollywood, she is in discussions with Farhan Akhtar for Jee Le Zara, where she will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

