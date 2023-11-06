Priyanka Chopra recalls being warned against doing Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion: 'I didn't know any better'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. She has also made a huge splash in Hollywood. But there was a time when things weren't easy for her. In a recent interaction with Bhumi Pednekar during MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, she spoke about the time she did Madhur Bhandarkar's 2008 film Fashion.

Priyanka Chopra on Fashion

In a video shared by Film Companion from MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra opened up about how she was told not to do a women-oriented film like Fashion. The film was offered to her right after doing Aitraaz and Krrish. The former beauty pageant recalled being told that actresses do women-oriented films at the end of their career for National Awards.

She said, "But I just didn't know any better. I loved the script. I loved what Madhur was talking about", she said. The actress said that they sat on the script for six months and it was a passion project. The team stayed at her home in Goa and she also worked extensively on her character.

"I think, all I focused on was immersing myself into 'who is this girl'?", she said. For her performance in the film, Chopra was bestowed with the National Award for Best Actress.

Priyanka Chopra could choose films only after Krrish

In the same interaction, the Citadel actress revealed that she could only choose films after doing Krrish. She said, “Many, many films later. I think around the first Krrish maybe, somewhere there. Before that, there was always, ‘Oh my God, what’s the next one I am going to do? What opportunity is going to come to me?’ I picked from what came to me.”

Workwise, Chopra was last seen in the action thriller web series Citadel as well as the romantic film Love Again. She will next appear in the action comedy film Head of State. When it comes to Bollywood, Chopra will star in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated road film Jee Lee Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

