Priyanka Chopra recalls ‘Chulbule moments’ with Rajkummar Rao on his birthday, shares hilarious VIDEO

Actor Rajkummar Rao turned a year older on Tuesday, August 31. The star celebrated his 37th birthday on a simple note, however, his fans and well-wishers flooded social media with sweet birthday wishes for him. Many Bollywood celebs also extended warm birthday greetings to the Stree actor via Instagram and his ‘The White Tiger’ co-star wasn’t behind. On the special occasion, the Baywatch star posted a hilarious throwback video and while doing so also gave fans a sneak peek of their cordial bond.

The video shared by Priyanka Chopra showcases that her banter with Rajkummar Rao is all about giggles and laughs. In the clip, we can see the duo bursting out in laughter as they talk about the famous sour Indian candy, Hajmola and Indian treat Paan. Going by the video, it seems that the betel leaf treat holds a special place in Priyanka’s heart. While sharing the clip, The Sky is Pink actor said, “Here’s to more chulbule moments with you Rajkummar Rao”. It appears that the video was clicked during their shoot days of The White Tiger.

Rajkummar Rao also received a special note from girlfriend Patralekhaa on his special day. Sharing an adorable photo of the two, she said, “Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. You know what you mean to me.I always wish that you out do yourself in every character that you play because I know that’s what you wish for yourself. Thank you for being rock solid through this difficult period. I love you.”

In terms of work, Priyanka was last seen in the drama movie, The White Tiger, alongside Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She is currently stationed at London for the shooting of her upcoming project Citadel in collaboration with Richard Madden. Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up to star in projects including Hum Do Humare Do, Badhaai Do and more.

