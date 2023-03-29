Priyanka Chopra recalls getting ‘lightened up’ in Bollywood films; Reveals she was considered dusky

Priyanka Chopra, the highly popular Indian actress established herself as one of the most popular talents in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, who has been considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career. In her recent chat with Dax Shepherd in his podcast, Priyanka Chopra made some explosive revelations about working in Bollywood films, which have created a major stir on social media.

Priyanka Chopra was 'lightened up' in Bollywood films

The Citadel actress, who admitted that colourism is so 'normalised' in the film industry, revealed that she used to get 'lightened up' in Bollywood films. Priyanka Chopra added that she was considered a 'dusky' actress during the beginning stages of her acting career. "I was lightened up in many movies. Through make-up and then blasting lighting. There was a song that I still remember. It was called ‘Chitti Dudh kudi’ which means a girl who is as white as milk and I ain’t that but I was playing her and I was really lightened up in the movie," recalled the global icon.

Priyanka on working on fairness cream commercials

In the podcast, Priyanka Chopra also didn't shy away from admitting that she has done commercials of 'fairness' creams in the past. However, Priyanka added that she eventually realised that they are extremely 'damaging'. "I remember when I joined movies, I was considered dusky, written as the dusky actress and I was like ‘What is dusky? What does it mean?’. Yet, I did a commercial for a fairness cream, because you are doing a beauty brand. A beauty brand is a really big part of an actress’ trajectory. And all the beauty brands were selling those creams," revealed the actress.

PC's work front

The talented actress will be next seen in Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller series which is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, in April 2023. Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick flick movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Priyanka Chopra move to the US for work? Actress says she had ‘beef with people’ in Bollywood