Priyanka Chopra recalls her dad's absence when she was awarded the Padma Shri: I carried him with me

Looking back on 20 years in the entertainment business, took to Instagram on Friday to look back on one of her greatest achievements. Reminiscing her experience from 2016 from when she was conferred the Padma Shri, Priyanka revealed that her family was filled with immense pride. The actress also shared a series of photos which show her holding the prestigious scroll.

Reminiscing the moment, Priyanka wrote, "When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family."

Priyanka went on to add about how she terribly missed her dad. She said, "With our military background, I can't even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony. Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post:

