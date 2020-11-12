Priyanka Chopra recalls her role of Sonia as Aitraaz turns 16: It was by far the boldest part I had taken on

Aitraaz marked 16 years on November 12 and to celebrate the same, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken to her Instagram story to share a few clips from the film.

In 2004, for the first time, phenomenal talents like Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and worked on Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Aitraaz. The film turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. The stunning performances by Priyanka, Kareena and Akshay left everyone on the edge of their seats. Today, the film marked 16 years and to celebrate the same, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram story to share a few clips from the film.

In her post, the actress has mentioned how her character Sonia Roy in the film has helped her to play her other characters with conviction. Priyanka’s post read as, “2004, one year into being an actor, I played Sonia Roy in the Abbas-Mustan thriller Aitraaz. It was by far the boldest part I had taken on…wicked, predatory, complicated and self-serving for the most part, but also surprisingly vulnerable and emotional. Playing Sonia taught me to play my characters with conviction, not judgement. #16YearsOfAitraaz #20in2020.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in the US with her husband Nick Jonas a few days back. On the work front, apart from Matrix 4 and The White Tiger, Priyanka will be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel opposite Richard Madden. She also has an untitled project with Mindy Kaling and Sheela, the biopic of Osho's controversial side. She also has Robert Rodriguez’s children superhero film, We Can Be Heroes, and a reality series on Sangeet in the pipeline.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

