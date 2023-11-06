Priyanka Chopra recalls how Krrish impacted her career; says, ‘I started seeking work that would challenge me’

Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated actress attended a master class with fellow Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, at the Jio MAMI Film Festival which was recently held in Mumbai. During their conversations, Pee Cee opened up about how the 2006-released blockbuster Krrish, which marked her first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, made a great impact on her acting career.

Priyanka Chopra recalls how Krrish changed the course of her acting career

During the Jio MAMI master class interview which is currently streaming on the Film Companion YouTube channel, Priyanka Chopra extensively spoke about her journey in the movie industry. When fellow guest Bhumi Pednekar asked the National Award winner how she reached the position of picking and choosing movies, Pee Cee replied that it happened after Krrish.

According to Priyanka Chopra, before the massive success of Krrish, she was always worried about what she was going to do next. She was ready to take up opportunities that came her way, as that was the only way. But after Aitraaz, things slowly began to change, and with the mega success of the Hrithik Roshan starrer, she was finally in a position to pick the movies she wanted to do.

The former Miss World added that she had done work that received critical acclaim, and people used to tell her that she knew her job even when she didn't. But post the release of the Rakesh Roshan directorial, things changed for the actress. "That was a clear time, when I started seeking work that would challenge me," Priyanka Chopra concluded.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra recalls being warned against doing Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion: 'I didn't know any better'