Priyanka Chopra recalls how she, Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt 'stuck together' to make Jee Le Zaraa happen

Farhan Akhtar announced his next ambitious project on a day when Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years. If you are still not aware, another road trip is in the making by the Akhtar siblings and this one includes an all-female cast. , Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will be headlining a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa. On Tuesday, Priyanka revealed how the idea came about and how the girls stuck together despite their hectic schedules.

Priyanka wrote, "Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starters. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!"

She continued, "Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!"

Priyanka further added, "And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mold!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling. See you at the movies. @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms @whenchaimettoast." Apart from Priyanka, and Katrina also shared the same image and penned a heartwarming note.

