Priyanka Chopra recalls she ‘panicked’ after her movies tanked at the box office: ‘I’m not a nepo baby…’

Priyanka Chopra has some exciting projects in the pipeline, including the Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. The actress has made a name for herself not just in Bollywood, but in Hollywood as well! However, there was a time many years ago, when the actress’ Bollywood films didn’t perform well. She recently recalled that time and said that she was terrified that her films tanked at the box office, and that her mom Madhu Chopra suggested she should think about another revenue stream to sustain herself. Priyanka said that she isn’t a ‘nepo baby’ and that she was terrified post the failure of her films as she didn’t have the support that actors hailing from film families had.

On Spotify’s podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Priyanka Chopra was asked, “You have some tanks in a row. Then people are starting to write in India.” Priyanka recalled the time, and said, “there was a cover which said ‘Finished’.” She was 20-something at that time, and Priyanka said that she and her mom were panicking. Priyanka revealed that her mother came to her and said, “You’re gonna be 30 soon. You know that's old in this industry. They want to work with 20-year-olds so you need to think about a revenue stream if you're going to sustain yourself." Priyanka added that her mom is a business girl, and that she was thinking ahead.

“It’s so sad that she had to come and tell me in my ripe old age of 30 that my career would not be the same but it was a fact. It was a concern. I got into production because of that actually,” said Priyanka. She further added that she was concerned because she isn’t a ‘nepo baby.’ “But I was terrified when those 6 movies didn’t do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support that exists in a big way in Bollywood movies,” said Priyanka.

Further speaking about nepotism, Priyanka said, “You know they are multi-generational actors that come in and get multiple opportunities versus the ones that come in from outside. You don't have your uncle making a movie for you just because your last one tanked, right? You have to get it and you have to hustle for it.”

Priyanka said that she felt she was never going to be cast in a big movie again, and that it was out of necessity that she turned to production. “And that was one of the big reasons why I took on a movie on my shoulders. It was out of necessity, which turned out to be career-defining for me,” said Priyanka.

