Priyanka Chopra recalls song 'Tinka Tinka' from 2005 film Karam & reveals why people thought she's the singer

Priyanka Chopra revealed that after the song released, many thought that she had lent her voice. However, the actress clarified that it was sung by one of her favourite singers.

While it is already Friday morning in India, is still enjoying her Thursday evening in the US. And thanks to different time zones, the actress shared an epic Throwback Thursday post on social media taking us back in time. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a video of the song 'Tinka Tinka' from her 2005 film Karam starring John Abraham and Shiney Ahuja. In the song, Priyanka can be seen in a glamorous avatar as she lip syncs the lyrics. While it is common knowledge in India that playback singers are the actors' voice, Priyanka had a little trivia for her international audience.

The actress also informed that after the song released, many thought that Priyanka herself had lent her voice. However, the actress revealed that it was sung by one of her favourite singers.

She wrote, "‘Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!! .. so this Thursday.... #TBT @sanjayfgupta @thejohnabraham."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest post below:

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra's Throwback Thursday post? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×