Priyanka Chopra recalls what she wondered when she wore her mangalsutra the first time: Is it too patriarchal?

When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot, the world's eyes were on them. Back in 2018, Priyanka and Nick married each other in two ceremonies, one was a traditional Indian wedding and the other was the Christian wedding. An important part of the Hindu wedding is a mangalsutra and recalling the moment when she wore her mangalsutra for the first time, Priyanka Chopra has now opened up about her feelings and thoughts on it in a chat with a jewellery brand.

In a video where Priyanka is seen talking about mangalsutra with Lucia Silvestri from Bulgari, she is seen recalling the first time when she wore it. Remembering that time, Priyanka called it a 'special moment' as she revealed that she had grown up with the idea of it. She went on to explain that when she wore it, as a modern woman, she did wonder if it was too patriarchal or whether she wanted to wear it. She also spoke about the importance of the elements in the mangalsutra while chatting in the video.

Recalling what she wondered when she wore it the first time, Priyanka said, "As a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? But at the same time, I am that generation that's sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we'll see if the next generation of girls might do differently."

Priyanka also is seen explaining the relevance of black beads in a mangalsutra in the video. The desi girl is seen informing Lucia that it is to 'ward off evil'. While talking about wearing a mangalsutra, Priyanka also said that in the coming generation, other women may do it differently.

Well, Priyanka certainly left fans impressed by her take on the traditional piece of jewellery as the video went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix film with Keanu Reeves. She will now soon kick off shooting with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for her film, Jee Le Zaraa.

