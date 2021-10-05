Priyanka Chopra receives love from fans as she dines in Spain amid Citadel shoot; See PIC

In recent years, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has successfully established herself as an international star. Apart from her fans in India, she has admirers from all over the world as well. Currently, Priyanka is busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel, which is helmed by the Russo brothers. This will mark her debut in the digital space. After a long schedule in London, the actress is now in Spain, shooting for the web show that features her along with Richard Madden. Recently, Priyanka posed with her Spanish fans, as she stepped out for dinner in a restaurant.

Amid her Citadel shoots, recently stepped out for a nice Spanish meal in a restaurant called Vaqueta Gastro Mercat in Valencia. The restaurant took to its official Instagram handle and posted a picture from Priyanka’s visit. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen posing with two fans, as she stands between them. Priyanka can be seen donning a pretty casual outfit – a light pink playsuit, layered with a black jacket on top, and white sneakers. She kept her hair up in a messy bun and had no makeup on her face.

The picture was also accompanied by a Spanish caption that translates to, “Last night he was having dinner in our private 'La caixa' Priyanka Chopra, along with a part of the recording team for the new @amazonprimevideo series, 'Citadel'.Thank you very much for your visit to Vaqueta Gastro Mercat and good luck with the recording in Valencia”.

Take a look:

Priyanka often treats fans to BTS pictures from the sets of Citadel on Instagram. A few days back, she posted a picture showcasing her silhouette, while she was dressed in her costume. Sharing the picture on the gram, Priyanka wrote, “Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her. #BTS #Citadel”.

