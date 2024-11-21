Priyanka Chopra reflects on her journey in Citadel Spy Universe as the show expands across borders; 'I will never forget being mesmerized…'

Priyanka Chopra, known for her brave and confident personality, has always broken barriers to live her dreams. As the actress she has been shooting for the second season of Citadel, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a new post recalling her long yet fulfilling journey in the Citadel Spy Universe with a poster featuring all its lead characters from America and abroad.

In her post, Priyanka Chopra revealed she was introduced to the concept of Citadel by Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. She reflected on the same, "It feels like so long ago! But I'll never forget being mesmerized by the ambition of the show."

Take a look at the post below:

The vision for a cross-border spy universe surely makes Citadel one of its kind. She expressed her admiration for it and the bid by makers to connect with artists, filmmakers, and audiences around the globe through interconnected storytelling. Consequently, witnessing the idea become reality over time with the creation of regional adaptations resonated with the actress.

Chopra didn't fail to express her gratitude toward the team of cast and crew of the show worldwide, who played their part in bringing Citadel to life. Also, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress appreciated how the Spy Universe has a global scope but is also relatable to local audiences, meeting a larger goal. Ultimately, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and wrote, "Here's to much more to come."

Among other fans, the post was liked by Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, as a sign of his support for her. It highlights the couple's Neverending support and admiration for each other's career.

Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles and is produced by Russo Brothers. For those unaware, Citadel's Italian spin-off Citadel: Diana was released on October 9, 2024. On the other hand, its prequel, the Hindi language Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, began streaming on November 6, 2024. More spin-offs in other languages have already been announced as part of Citadel Spy Universe.

