Priyanka Chopra reflects on playing Mary Kom: The part should have probably gone to someone from the northeast

Priyanka Chopra had undoubtedly essayed the role of international boxing champion Mary Kom with perfect precision. And several years after the release of the epic film, when it comes to choosing anyone else for the role, it would be a no-brainer for anyone to select Priyanka than anyone else. Fans would be shocked to know that the former Miss World thinks otherwise. In a recent interview, the ‘Baywatch’ actress reflected on her casting in Mary Kom and said that the role should have gone to someone from the northeast. Priyanka also stated that while she was hesitant to take up the film, she did so because she was ‘greedy as an actor.’

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 39-year-old actress shared that when she played Mary Kom, she was sceptical about opting for it in the beginning, as she is a living, breathing icon and Mary Kom has made a place for so many athletes. Priyanka also dished on another reason why she was doubtful about taking up the role. Priyanka shared that she doesn’t have any physical resemblance to Mary Kom- as she comes from the Northeast of India, and the ‘The White Tiger’ actress belongs to North India.

Priyanka further shared that given these facts, she thinks that, “the part should have probably gone to someone from the northeast. But I was just greedy as an actor to get a chance to tell her story, because she inspired me so much, as a woman, as an Indian woman, as an athlete. When the filmmakers insisted I do it, I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to do it.’”

The film that has been helmed by Omung Kumar, is based on the life of the eponymous boxer from Manipur who won several honours for the country, including an Olympic medal and multiple world championship trophies. The film was released in 2014.

Just like every other actor, Priyanka has put in extra effort to get into the skin of the character in the film. From undergoing intense boxing training to spending time with Mary and her family, the actress shared said that she prepped a lot for the film. The actress shared that she had met Mary, spent time in her home with her family and children too. And even to learn the sport, Priyanka had to spend almost five months training, which is quite difficult. She had to physically alter her body to get into an athlete’s shape.

In essence, Priyanka shared that it was tough for her physically and mentally. It was so because Priyanka physically didn’t look like her, and she decided to embody her spirit. Therefore, she spent a lot of time with Mary so that she could educate the actress about what Priyanka’s choices were, why she made the choices that she did.

For the unversed, around the movie’s release, Mary Kom was at the centre of a controversy for its casting choice, with some calling the decision to cast Priyanka instead of an actor from the northeast, ‘racist’.

In the year 2014, Mary Kom bagged the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. As for Priyanka, she also received several awards for her performance, including the Screen Award, Producers Guild Film Award and Stardust Award.

