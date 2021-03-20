Priyanka Chopra regrets not standing up to filmmaker who mistreated her during initial days: I was so scared

In her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up on why she remained silent about the filmmaker mistreating her.

Jonas, who had made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 release The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, has come a long way in her career of around 18 years now. The diva has not just managed to own the silver screen like a pro but she has also proved her mettle in the international cinema. While Priyanka is one of the most talked about global star these days, this success didn’t come easy to her and she did have her share of ups and downs during the journey.

During her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey on her popular talk show Super Soul, Priyanka shared while she is known for her strong opinion and a strong sense of self worth, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress regret not taking a stand for herself and calling out a filmmaker for mistreating her. Referring to an episode, wherein Priyanka had to quit a film after the director had asked her to deliver a dance performance which made her uncomfortable, the actress explained why she remained silent and said, “I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So, I worked within the system.”

Talking about the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of her Oscar nominated The White Tiger and will also be seen in the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise. Besides, her New York Times Best Seller memoir Unfinished has also received rave reviews from audience and critics.

