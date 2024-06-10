Priyanka Chopra remembers dad Ashok Chopra on his 11th death anniversary in special post; 'Thinking of you today and everyday'

Priyanka Chopra's father, Ashok Chopra, passed away on June 10, 2013, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Every year, on her dad's death anniversary, Chopra fondly remembers her guiding light and writes a heartfelt note to commemorate the day.

Priyanka Chopra misses dad Ashok Chopra on his 11th Death Anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra dropped a heartfelt video of her dad Ashok Chopra on his 11th death anniversary. The actress penned, "The light of every room. You’re still our brightest light dad. 11 years without you and it still doesn’t feel real. Thinking of you today and everyday. I love you. Forever. Hold your loved ones close and tell them you love them. Time can be short."

Priyanka Chopra on dealing with her father's passing away

In a recent appearance on the Read The Room podcast, Priyanka Chopra talked about coping with the death of her father, Ashok Chopra, who passed away in 2013 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Reflecting on that time, the actress mentioned that after her father's death, she slowly realized that such pain never truly goes away and becomes a constant companion. She emphasized that waiting for the day when it hurts less or no longer affects you is futile, as one never fully gets over it.

She added that there will be days when the grief resurfaces strongly and lingers for a while, and other days when it remains in the background until something like a photo triggers the sadness. Chopra explained that any form of grief has a duration during which it becomes a companion, and one has to accept this.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up shooting for next titled Heads of State and is busy shooting for another project, The Bluff.

PeeCee will also reprise her role as Nadia Sinh in the spy thriller Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The actress is also in talks with ace director and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar for a Bollywood project titled Jee Le Zara. In the movie, she will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

