Priyanka Chopra reprimands fans as they pester her for selfies at Delhi airport; Watch

Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing all the limelight and attention ever since she has landed in India. The actress is here for an event and has been gracing our feeds with some amazing and stylish looks each day. Well, last night the desi girl was spotted at Mumbai airport as she left the city. Several pictures and videos from the Mumbai airport have come out but one of her videos, after she landed at the Delhi airport, is going viral. In the video, the actress seems to be miffed with fans. Priyanka Chopra miffed

In the video which is going viral, we can see Priyanka Chopra, walking out of the Delhi airport. She is surrounded by a couple of fans as the airport staff escorts her outside. She can be seen wearing a white oversized shirt that she paired with black flared jeans. Her long tresses compliment her look and she has covered her face with a white mask. We can hear fans asking her for a selfie and autograph. She looked irritated as she walked towards her car. When the paparazzi asked her to remove her mask, Priyanka sternly replied ‘mask nahi utrega’. Check out the video:

Jee Le Zaraa The Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra-led movie will be directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. To be produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film will start shooting next year. Priyanka Chopra’s work front Apart from the Bollywood film, Priyanka Chopra is also looking forward to the premiere of the Amazon original series ‘Citadel’, produced by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra dons her white shirt as she gets papped at Delhi airport; prefers to put on her face mask