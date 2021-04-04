Priyanka Chopra responds to Anupam Kher posting a PIC with her memoir Unfinished: Hope it measures up sir

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to post a snap of him holding Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra has been super busy with all the major milestones she has been achieving with her latest accomplishments. From writing her own book to announcing the Oscar nominations and opening her own restaurant Sona in New York, the star has certainly filled everyone’s hearts with pride. After the actress came out with her own memoir Unfinished, she gained international recognition as the book became a NY Times bestseller. The star was seen attending numerous podcasts to promote her book as well.

Needless to say, the actress has been elated with the compliments she has been receiving for her book. The most recent one was from none other than Anupam Kher. The iconic actor took to his Instagram story to post a picture holding her book in his hand to show his undying support. The White Tiger star was moved by the heartwarming gesture by the actor and shared the post on her Insta story as well. She penned, “Hope it measures up sir!” to show her excitement. The star also tagged the actor in her post as she expressed her gratitude.

Recently in an interactive session on her social media handle, actress was asked by a fan what her next major Bollywood project is. Although the actress did not respond to the question with details about what it will be, she instead revealed it will be out next year. Netizens could not contain their excitement over the news and took to the comments to express how happy they were.

