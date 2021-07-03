  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reunites with her lovely dog Diana; Check out the adorable PIC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new Instagram post with her dog Diana is completely adorable. Scroll below to see.
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2021 01:34 am
Priyanka Chopra spends day with her dog Priyanka Chopra reunites with her lovely dog Diana; Check out the adorable PIC (Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)
  • 12
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in the US, is making sure to spend some quality time with her lovely pets. She took to her Instagram and shared a adorable picture with one of her dogs. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have three dogs- Gino, Panda and Diana. In the recent picture on her Instagram, she was seen spending a lazy day with her dog Diana. Priyanka was all smiles as she cuddled her doggo. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Reunites. #Quarantinelife” and tagged her dog in the post. Yes, you read it right! Priyanka’s dog also has an Instagram account named Diana Chopra Jonas.

The actress also shared an Instagram story of herself enjoying the lazy day followed by two other stories, each dedicated to her other pets--Gino and Panda. ‘The White Tiger’ actress is quite active on social media and regularly updates her fans with interesting posts. As soon as the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress dropped the picture, her fans bombarded the post with comments and likes. One of the followers wrote, “Awesome”. Many other fans found her post ‘adorable’. 

Take a look: 

Click HERE to see. 

In one of her previous posts, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself outside her restaurant. It was earlier in this year when Priyanka's first restaurant Sona, New York opened its doors to the general public. Priyanka took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the entire team of Sona. 

In terms of work, Priyanka has been busy in 2021. She recently reunited with her husband Nick Jonas after returning to the US. Priyanka was in London working on a few projects including Citadel and Text For You. Up next, she will be seen in The Matrix 4.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra finally visits her own NYC restaurant; Thanks her team as she indulges in a Paani Puri shot

Credits :Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

You may like these
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ brother Siddharth’s ex fiancee Ishita Kumar gets hitched; See PICS
PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals NEW tattoo which is a tribute to her pet dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set for 'hot girl summer' in London as she flaunts a chic look in a PIC
Nick Jonas is 'missing' his love Priyanka Chopra Jonas & he says it in the most romantic way; SEE POST
15 Powerful quotes by Priyanka Chopra Jonas which will push you to chase after your dreams
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ‘so jealous’ of sister Parineeti Chopra’s dreamy beach time in Turkey; See PHOTO
Anonymous 5 hours ago

War promoter I spit on your ugly face

Anonymous 5 hours ago

stop smoking cigarettes PC you have asthma

Anonymous 5 hours ago

cartoon is over acting again

Anonymous 6 hours ago

old aunty with gray hair

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Moo Moo has reunited with the ugliest rat ever thats what she deserves, RATS!! and snakes

Anonymous 6 hours ago

mimi didi is a silly smoker and alcoholic and forever rat mama

Anonymous 8 hours ago

her ugliness knows no bounds

Anonymous 8 hours ago

two b*tches meet

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Her hair is so dry, fried and ugly and she wants to sell haircare products to people. Global scam artist.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Yuck plastic aunty

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Yukk

Anonymous 11 hours ago

One of the followers wrote, “Awesome”. Many other fans found her post ‘adorable’. ....LOL not her fans but her paid fake fans

close