Priyanka Chopra reunites with her lovely dog Diana; Check out the adorable PIC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new Instagram post with her dog Diana is completely adorable. Scroll below to see.

Jonas, who is currently in the US, is making sure to spend some quality time with her lovely pets. She took to her Instagram and shared a adorable picture with one of her dogs. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have three dogs- Gino, Panda and Diana. In the recent picture on her Instagram, she was seen spending a lazy day with her dog Diana. Priyanka was all smiles as she cuddled her doggo. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Reunites. #Quarantinelife” and tagged her dog in the post. Yes, you read it right! Priyanka’s dog also has an Instagram account named Diana Chopra Jonas.

The actress also shared an Instagram story of herself enjoying the lazy day followed by two other stories, each dedicated to her other pets--Gino and Panda. ‘The White Tiger’ actress is quite active on social media and regularly updates her fans with interesting posts. As soon as the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress dropped the picture, her fans bombarded the post with comments and likes. One of the followers wrote, “Awesome”. Many other fans found her post ‘adorable’.

In one of her previous posts, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself outside her restaurant. It was earlier in this year when Priyanka's first restaurant Sona, New York opened its doors to the general public. Priyanka took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the entire team of Sona.

In terms of work, Priyanka has been busy in 2021. She recently reunited with her husband Nick Jonas after returning to the US. Priyanka was in London working on a few projects including Citadel and Text For You. Up next, she will be seen in The Matrix 4.

