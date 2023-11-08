Priyanka Chopra reveals attending Naseeruddin Shah’s class for 7 Khoon Maaf; Pankaj Kapur gave her THIS advice

Priyanka Chopra played the role of an Anglo-Indian woman in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf. Both her performance and the film were well received. Recently, the actress spoke about how an acting class with Naseeruddin Shah helped her a lot while preparing for the role. She also revealed what advice actor Pankaj Kapur gave her for the film.

Priyanka Chopra on 7 Khoon Maaf

At the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf. She revealed that she attended Naseeruddin Shah’s acting class for nearly ten days for the film. Later, she also reached out to Pankaj Kapur for advice, as he was her neighbor around that time. Chopra said, “I said, ‘Can you please work with me on the script?’ He said, ‘What work do you need?’ I said, ‘Tell me what choices should I make. This is a very complex character.’ He said every answer that you need is in your script.”

7 Khoon Maaf is a black comedy film written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Matthew Robbins and directed by Bhardwaj. It is based on Ruskin Bond's short story Susanne's Seven Husbands. Apart from Chopra, the film also stars Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Vivaan Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Annu Kapoor among others. Upon release, the film enjoyed both critical and commercial success.

Priyanka Chopra also talked about doing Fashion

At the same event, Chopra revealed that people warned her against doing a 'female-oriented' film like Fashion. She added, "But I just didn't know any better. I loved the script. I loved what Madhur was talking about." The team worked on the script for six months and they stayed at her home in Goa during that time.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the action thriller web series Citadel. She will be next seen in Head of State and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

