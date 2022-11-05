Priyanka Chopra reveals calling Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for Jee Le Zaraa, shares details about shoot

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is not only a popular star of Bollywood but she also enjoys a massive fan following in Hollywood and has undoubtedly become a global icon. Fans love to see Priyanka in Bollywood films and it has been a long time since she has acted in one. Well, she will be seen in Jee Le Zara a alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif . During her recent India visit, PeeCee spoke about this film and how the three divas came on board.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra will be co-starring opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the road trip movie, Jee Le Zaraa. Talking about the film with PTI, Priyanka revealed that it was her who called up Alia and Katrina even before Farhan or anybody came on board. She said that she called the girls first when she was casually sitting at home and wanted to do a Hindi movie. The actress also added that she wanted it to be on the terms of women.

"My generation of actresses really really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours... So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start shoot it next year," she said.

Jee Le Zaraa

The Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra-led movie will be directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. To be produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film will start shooting next year.

Apart from the Bollywood film, Priyanka Chopra is also looking forward to the premiere of the Amazon original series ‘Citadel’, produced by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

Katrina is currently basking in the success of her horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which released yesterday, November 4. The actress has a highly exciting line-up including Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.