Priyanka Chopra reveals dad Ashok Chopra ‘wasn't a big fan’ of her learning to cook; 'It feels intimidating...'

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, as the festivities are in full swing! The actress also recently shared a personal memory about her father, revealing that he never encouraged her to learn cooking. Growing up in India, he always saw the women in the family cooking while the men ate, and he didn’t want that for his daughter.

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Priyanka Chopra revealed that while she enjoys eating, she is 'not very helpful' in the kitchen. She added, "It feels intimidating to me. My father wasn’t a big fan of me learning how to cook."

She added that growing up in India, her dad always saw the women in his family cooking while the men ate, which led him to ensure that she wouldn't follow that tradition.

As the daughter of an army couple, the actress frequently relocated. She recalled that her father turned it into an exciting challenge, encouraging her to see each new place as an opportunity to reinvent herself. This perspective, she said, had a lasting impact on her.

In a past conversation with Vogue India, she shared how her father, Ashok Chopra, was her biggest cheerleader. He would attend every awards show with her, celebrating her victories as if they were his own. She fondly remembered telling him to tone it down a bit, as he reveled in her success more than she did. Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013 after a brave battle with cancer.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is making waves in the industry with her much-anticipated project SSMB 29, where she stars opposite Mahesh Babu. Directed by the iconic SS Rajamouli, the film is poised to take audiences on an epic African jungle adventure, breaking new ground in its genre, as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla. This two-part saga promises to capture hearts across the globe.

Beyond that, Priyanka is also gearing up for two thrilling English action films, The Bluff and Heads of State, continuing to broaden her international cinematic presence.