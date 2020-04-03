Priyanka Chopra reveals dad Ashok didn't let her wear tight clothes as a teenager: We had a big clash of egos

Priyanka Chopra also revealed how boys would follow her form school back then which led to her dad installing bars on her windows. Read on to know more.

is a global star today and a great one at that, but the actress had her fair share of teenage problems as well when she was growing up. In a recent interview with Tatler magazine, the actress revealed that her late father Ashok Chopra had asked her to not wear tight clothes due to which a teenage Priyanka and her dad went on to have a “big clash of egos.” For the unversed, PeeCee spent four years of her high school in the US.

While she had left India as a 12-year-old, she returned as a 16-year-old. Recalling her dad's reaction, Priyanka said, "I’d left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn’t know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks."

The actress also talked about how boys were following her form school back then which led to her dad installing bars on her windows and banning her from wearing tight clothes. Priyanka added, “We had a big clash of egos." However, while this lasted only for a couple of years, the actress went on to have one of the most treasured relationship with her father.

She said quoting her dad, "No matter what you do, good, bad, or ugly, you can come and tell me. I will help you fix it. I won’t judge you, I will be always be in your corner. I’ll always be on your team." Priyanka even has a tattoo on her wrist which reads, 'Daddy's Lil Girl'.

