Priyanka Chopra REVEALS daughter Malti Marie's face for the first time at Nick Jonas' Walk Of Fame Star; PICS

Priyanka Chopra, the renowned Indian actress finally revealed the face of her infant daughter Malti Marie. The Baywatch actress, who welcomed her first child with her husband Nick Jonas in 2022, made her first-ever public appearance with her daughter on January 30, Monday. Malti Marie made her public event debut as her father Nick Jonas and his brothers received the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. Priyanka Chopra and Maltie Marie attended the event with Joe Jonas's wife Sophie Turner. Malti Marie's first public appearance

The star kid looked super adorable in a white top, which is paired with a cream sweater and matching shorts. Malti Marie's look was completed with a cute bow. Proud mom Priyanka Chopra, who was visibly excited about her daughter's first public appearance, looked stylish in a brown bodycon dress. The popular star completed her look with earthy-toned makeup, a pair of statement glasses, and golden earrings. Along with the mother-daughter duo, the Jonas family members including Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas's wife Danielle and their daughters, and the Jonas brothers' parents attended the ceremony. Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's pictures from the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony are now setting social media on fire. Check out Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's pictures below:

Nick Jonas's shout-out to Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie According to the latest reports published by ET Online, Nick Jonas, who joined his brothers on stage as they accepted the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, gave a special shout-out to his wife Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie. "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends," said the actor-singer as he addressed the audience. When Priyanka Chopra opened up about her surrogacy journey Recently, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her surrogacy journey in her interview with Vogue. "I had medical complications. This was a necessary step. And, I’m so grateful that I was in a position where I could do this," stated the celebrated actress. For the unversed, the new mother was accused of 'outsourcing' her pregnancy and even 'renting' a womb and opting for a 'ready-made' baby.

