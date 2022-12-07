Priyanka Chopra reveals getting equal pay for Citadel, quips getting 10% of her male co-stars in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is not only a star in India but is well-known across the globe. Her popularity seems no boundaries and fans just love her. Priyanka had recently come to India to be a part of an event and grabbed all the limelight. Well, many Bollywood actresses have time and again spoken about the pay parity and revealed that they get less fees as compared to their male co-stars. But, in a recent interview with BBC, the global icon revealed that she received equal pay for the first time in her 22-year career for her role in a forthcoming US spy series, Citadel. PeeCee also opened up about how she had accepted deep-rooted patriarchy as normal.

Priyanka Chopra has had quite a successful career in Bollywood spanning over 22 years. She has acted in more than 60 Bollywood movies. About a decade ago she made a foray into Hollywood and is now one of the few Indian actors to make a mark for themselves in the US entertainment industry. Talking about pay parity, the actress revealed that she has never had pay parity in Bollywood. She said that she would get paid about 10% of the salary of her male co-actor. "It [the pay gap] is large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I'm sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood," she added. Priyanka further added, "my generation of female actors have definitely asked [for equal pay]. We've asked, but we've not got it."

Priyanka Chopra on deep-rooted patriarchy in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra recounted how as a young actor in the Indian Film industry she accepted deep-rooted patriarchy as normal. She revealed that she thought it was absolutely OK to sit for hours on set while her male co-actors just took their own time and decided whenever they wanted to show up on set when they would shoot.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Priyanka Chopra is the most-followed Indian actress on Instagram with over 83.6 million Instagram followers. Chopra has a couple of projects lined up at the moment. Chopra will next be seen in the American film ‘Love Again’ alongside actors Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Later, she will star alongside Hollywood actor Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel. In the world of Bollywood, she will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial alongside high-profile Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. This film is expected to go on floors soon.