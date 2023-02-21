Priyanka Chopra reveals having ‘real drama’ with her hair in Anjaana Anjaani; Here's WHY

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and enjoys a crazy and massive fan following across the globe. The actress is currently enjoying her motherhood and is juggling between her mommy duties and her professional commitments. For some time after her daughter Malti just came into her life, PeeCee had gone away from social media and we bet fans were missing her constant updates and beautiful selfies. But now, looks like she is back in the social media game from the past couple of months and often treats all her fans with a couple of gorgeous selfies. PeeCee has been a part of several Bollywood films and one of them was Anjaana Anjaani alongside Ranbir Kapoor . Today in an interview, the actress revealed about the trauma her haircut in this film had put her in.

Priyanka Chopra was in a chat with her hair stylist and when she asked her if she had fun to cut her hair in Anjaana Anjaani, the actress revealed that she had initially worn a wig but the director of the film had asked her to cut her hair. “No no no we should make it original and we should cut your hair,” said the director. Priyanka further added, “My hair has first of all never grown back like the way it was since I had this haircut. And we also coloured it super dark, like black! I had real drama with this hair because I wasn’t really sure how I felt about it. But the way you styled it, now in retrospect I feel that it looked so fun and really cool at that time.” Her stylist said, “I meet so many people who just come up to me and say did you do her hair in Anjaana Anjaani because that’s my fav look. I always wanted that haircut.” PeeCee concluded by saying, “I wish someone had told me that time, I wouldn’t have gone through the trauma I did go through that time.”

Check out the video: