Priyanka Chopra reveals how motherhood has impacted her: ‘It’s made me a lot more wary’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January last year, via surrogacy. They are both doting parents to the little munchkin, and they often share the most adorable pictures and videos of her. Just a few days ago, videos of Malti and Priyanka enjoying Nick Jonas’ concert went viral on social media. Now, in a recent interview, the Quantico actress talked about motherhood and how it has impacted her.

Priyanka Chopra says motherhood has made her fragile

While speaking with Today.com, Priyanka Chopra said that motherhood has made her a lot more ‘fragile’. She added that just like many new moms, she also has many doubts. “I don’t know if motherhood has impacted my self-worth or confidence but what it has impacted - it’s made me a lot more wary,” said the 41-year-old actress. She said that every day she questions what mistake she is going to make, or how she is going to mess it up.

“How am I going to self-sabotage in a way?’ I feel like I have to remind myself that I’m a confident person and I can do this,” Priyanka added. She also talked about instilling confidence in Malti Marie, and how one has to start when they are born.

Priyanka said that her parents taught her a sense of self right from childhood, and that she was always encouraged to be ambitious and voice her opinion. The Love Again actress shared that by doing so, her parents equipped her with being able to have a sense of self when she got out in the real world, and that’s exactly what she is trying to do with Malti too.

Priyanka Chopra loves sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life with Malti Marie. Just a few weeks ago, she posted a lovely video of her and Malti enjoying the farm life. “Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat,” she wrote. In case you missed it, check it out below.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

