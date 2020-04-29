Priyanka Chopra reveals husband Nick Jonas has become her 'in house piano teacher' during quarantine

Priyanka Chopra doesn't know how to play an instrument and looks like she is putting this quarantine time to some use by making Nick Jonas her 'in-house piano teacher'.

and husband Nick Jonas, much like the rest of the world, are locked up inside their homes. The power couple have been doing their bit for noble causes but with a lot of time on hand, looks like our Desi Girl is also picking up some new skills. Priyanka Chopra wears many hats. That of an actress, producer, singer is known to all. However, PeeCee doesn't know how to play an instrument. And looks like she is putting this quarantine time to some use by making Nick her 'in-house piano teacher'.

In a chat with Vogue, Priyanka revealed that she is learning how to play the piano. "I've also started the piano—I make my husband teach me. I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

Nick is more than happy to help his wife acquire a new skill. Apart from that, Priyanka also shaking it off on the dance floor. "I've taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!" she revealed adding that Nick is also doubling as her in-house physical trainer and writing partner.

Priyanka and Nick last celebrated Holi in India and even travelled to Pune to spend some quality time with their friends. The couple, however, had to cut short their Mumbai vacation and head back to the US as lockdown enforcements became stricter across the world. As per E!, it was necessary for them to get back quickly as Jonas, who is type 1 diabetic, is considered immunocompromised.

