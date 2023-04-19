Priyanka Chopra reveals Malti is a ‘little traveller’: We love spending as much time with her

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll these days as she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming action-packed show Citadel. The web show features a stellar star cast including Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others in supporting roles and is created by the famous director duo Russo Brothers. Well, the actress is on a promotional spree these days and is interacting with the media and speaking her heart out about her personal life. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress spoke about travelling with her baby girl Malti to all kinds of exotic locations around the world.

Priyanka Chopra on travelling with her daughter around the world

Priyanka Chopra recently got her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas for the first time to India. This was not the first time that the little bundle of joy was travelling with the actress. Before this too PeeCee has made sure that her daughter accompanies her to several locations. During the interview, she was asked about taking her daughter around the world. To this, the actress revealed that her daughter is a little traveller. She also added that she and her husband Nick Jonas were both raised like this. "My dad and mom were both in the military, so I started travelling when I was very young when I was 4-5 months. So, it's the same for her. Right now she is not in school, so we can take her along to wherever we want," she said and concluded, "Also we love spending as much time with her."

Priyanka and Richard serve good looks at Citadel premiere

Today Priyanka Chopra painted the town red at the global premiere of Citadel held in London. The leading lady of Citadel raised the glam quotient as she opted for a classic red off-should gown, which she paired with a classic red lip make-up look, minimal accessories, and a soft-waved hairdo. Richard Madden, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black velvet blazer, which he paired with a dark grey formal shirt and matching trousers.

