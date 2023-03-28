Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas changes his accent when he comes to India; Here’s why

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has created a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but also in the Hollywood industry and she has indeed become a global icon. The actress is currently juggling between her mommy duties and her professional commitments and often makes sure to spend quality time with her hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In a recent interview, she recalled her childhood days in the US while studying in school and said that her cousins used to change their names to make it more convenient for people around them. Scroll down to hear her experience as an Indian immigrant in the US.

Priyanka Chopra shares her school days experience in the US

Talking about her school days, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she would ask her friends to call her ‘Pri’. Sharing about her experiences on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shephard, the actress revealed that she felt the need to dramatically change her accent when she was in school because if she said something, the next sentence of her friends would be ‘Huh?’, ‘Excuse me?’, ‘Sorry, what?’ People debate this a lot about immigrants who come in and their accents change." She added, "It is basically making it convenient for another person. Now, My husband, for example, is American. When he comes to India, his accent changes. As he is trying, to ...In English, he has a little bit more of an Indian English accent because he is trying to make it more convenient for everyone who hears it a certain way."

Priyanka's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. She is playing the lead roles in the Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me. Priyanka Chopra is also making a comeback to Bollywood after a short hiatus, with the highly anticipated road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which is directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, will mark her first onscreen collaboration with popular actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

