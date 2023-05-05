Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas’ family were ‘nodding off’ during their Hindu wedding ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the hottest couples in town. These two always make the hearts of their fans flutter with their crackling chemistry. Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Love Again. After the successful promotional tour of Citadel in India, London, and Rome, the actress is now going all out to promote her film and is opening her heart out in interviews. Interestingly, this film also has a cameo from Nick Jonas and we bet fans are quite excited to witness that. In a recent interview with a Hollywood fashion magazine, PeeCee recalled memories from her Hindu wedding where Nick’s family were nodding off during the ceremonies.

Priyanka Chopra recalls memories from her Hindu wedding

Talking about their Hindu wedding, Priyanka Chopra revealed that her wedding with Nick Jonas was done according to the Hindu astrological charts. The auspicious time decided for the ceremony was 10 PM. Nick Jonas and his family had flown in from America and were obviously jet-lagged. PeeCee revealed that they were so tired that she could just see Nick staring at his family while they were nodding off. Indeed, it must have been quite a moment for both the Chopras and Jonas. But we have to admit that their wedding was a royal affair and their wedding pictures look straight out of a fairytale.

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling post MET Gala 2023 after-party

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stole all the limelight with their chemistry and their looks at the MET Gala 2023. We all know how much these two love each other but a recent video shared by a fan page is proof of this fact. In a video shared by Instagram handle Jerry x Mimi we can see Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walking towards their car post the after-party of MET Gala 2023. These two can be seen walking hand-in-hand. PeeCee looks stunning in a red outfit while the American singer looks dapper in an all-black outfit. While walking towards their car, the lovebirds can be seen waving at their fans and smiling at them when the Citadel star tripped. But we have to admit that she is a lucky girl who always had her husband’s back. Nick held her and avoided her fall.

