Priyanka Chopra reveals not auditioning for Citadel, admits wanting to influx Hollywood with brown faces

Priyanka Chopra is currently on cloud 9 as she is busy promoting her upcoming web series Citadel. She is on a promotional spree and after promoting her action thriller in India and London, the team is in Rome. PeeCee has been speaking her heart out in the recent media interactions she has been having. From opening about pay parity to talking about getting equal pay in Citadel, the actress has revealed a lot of things. And now in a recent interview with The Tribune, Priyanka admitted that she did not audition for Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra on not auditioning for Citadel

Talking about the Indian representation in Hollywood films, Priyanka Chopra said that more than a thousand films are produced in India every year. She also said that our technicians are world-class and they are hired by Hollywood to do a lot of their work because they are good at their jobs, yet we are sidelined. The Quantico star further added that she did not audition for Citadel and added, “An actor like me, who has enjoyed being a leading lady in Bollywood, I know my job and will not be sidelined when I audition. I will be good because I’m a good actor. I will win the job like I did for Quantico because I’m good at my job and I’m not underconfident. (sic)”

Priyanka also said, “I’m developing multiple shows with them which not only star Indian faces but also have Indian faces behind the camera, women behind the camera, writers and directors. I want to be able to influx Hollywood with brown faces because I know how talented we are and how much we deserve to be on the world stage.” She also said that it took her 10 years in Hollywood to get pay parity with her male co-star and is hopeful that in the next 5 years we will see a very changing landscape.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The talented actress will be next seen in Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller series which is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, in April 2023. Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick flick movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

