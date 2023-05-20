Priyanka Chopra reveals real reason for wanting a big-scale wedding with Nick Jonas: I am a bold person

Priyanka Chopra is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She got married to Nick Jonas in 2018 and her wedding was a dream. She had a grand wedding in Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur with close friends and family. And their wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairytale. Well, in a recent interview with CNN, the actress was asked about the need for such a big and lavish wedding. Scroll down to read what she replied.

Priyanka Chopra on why she wanted a lavish wedding

When asked why did she want her wedding with Nick Jonas to be so big? The actress instantly replied that her wedding was only big in scale but still very intimate. She further added, "Because I never said I was subtle. Everything I do is big. I am a bold person.” Priyanka also said that only 110 people were attending the wedding who were very close to her and Nick and they kept it very intimate. The actress concluded by saying, “But I wanted to get married in a palace, with a 75-foot train, why not?"

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra is joining hands with renowned Hollywood stars John Cena and Idris Elba for Amazon Studios' Heads Of State, which was officially announced in April 2023. The project, which is touted to be an action thriller, is directed by Ilya Naishuller. Heads Of State is jointly produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard, for Safran Company. Apart from this, she was recently seen in Citadel and Love Again. She will also be returning to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

