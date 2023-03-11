Priyanka Chopra reveals she cried to Nick Jonas on being fat-shamed: Someone told me I wasn’t sample-sized

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about being body-shamed, and how she has been told many mean and nasty things that were ‘difficult to hear’. PeeCee appeared at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) during which she shared a recent anecdote, revealing that a person told her she wasn’t ‘sample sized’. The nasty remark hurt her, and the actress revealed that she discussed it with her husband Nick Jonas, and her team, and cried to them.

While speaking to Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW), Priyanka Chopra shared that in her job, the pressure is so intense, that ‘you can’t really show the chinks in your armor.’ She said that she has been told many nasty things, and shared a recent incident that happened with her just a day before. “Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized… I was hurt and I discussed it with my family, and I cried to my husband (Nick Jonas), and my team.” She added that she felt really bad she was not ‘sample-size’, and that most people aren’t sample size, as it is size 2. “Most of us are not. ‘Sample-sized’ is a size 2. Who’s a size 2? I don’t see a lot of hands,” she said.

She further added that there have been many times when things she says get misconstrued, and people say the ‘meanest’ and ‘nastiest’ things not just about her, but also about her child, and family members. She said that it feels sometimes people tend to forget that she is even human, and that the pressure is ‘inexplicable.’ She then stressed the importance of surrounding oneself with people who love and care about them. “I think what you have to do is surround yourself with people who love you and surround yourself with people who care about you, and not about what you can bring to the table and not about what you can do for me,” she said.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Prime Video’s series Citadel, opposite Richard Madden. It is produced by the Russo brothers.

