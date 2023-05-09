Priyanka Chopra reveals she ‘fell down on her butt’ on Love Again red carpet; Here’s what happened next

Priyanka Chopra has been making some really stylish appearances lately. After her stunning Met Gala 2023 look, the actress made yet another jaw-dropping appearance in a pastel blue off-shoulder gown at the premiere of her latest rom-com, Love Again, in New York. For the occasion, Priyanka Chopra wore a show-stopping gown from Nina Ricci's Fall Winter 2023 Collection. Designed by Harris Reed, it was crafted entirely out of bleached denim, and had an interesting, dramatic silhouette, with a huge bow at the back. But wait, her red carpet appearance at Love Again premiere wasn’t as perfect as it appeared in pictures. Priyanka recently revealed in an interview that she fell down on her butt on the red carpet!

Priyanka Chopra reveals she fell down on Love Again red carpet

In a recent conversation with The View, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she fell on the red carpet because of her high heels. She revealed that she was ‘mortified’ when she fell down in front of the press and paparazzi, however, she was surprised to see that none of the photographers captured the moment. She said, “I haven’t talked about this because I try and look for this thing every day on social media. But, I was wearing really high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did and you know, red carpet is full of press people, everyone is clicking pictures, fans. And, I fell on the carpet, on my shoes, I fell down all the way on my butt.”

She added that everyone put their cameras down, and that is something she has never seen in her 23 years of career. Priyanka revealed that the paparazzi told her not to worry about it, and asked her to take her time. “I was mortified for a second, but when I saw people do that — they said, ‘You’re always so nice, we got this’ — I stood up. And till now, there is no clip of me falling,” said Priyanka. She further revealed that five people, including her hubby Nick Jonas 'swooped in’ to the rescue after she fell.

