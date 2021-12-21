Priyanka Chopra reveals she had ONE condition for starring in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia, Katrina

Farhan AKhtar's Jee Le Zaraa announcement starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt took social media by storm. The film delighted netizens as there has been no female-led travel film to grace the bog screen so far. However, did you know that Priyanka Chopra had one condition to do the film. Well' we're not talking contracts or pay cheques.

Turns out, the actress who misses being in Bollywood and doing Hindi films, is keen on dancing in Jee Le Zaraa. The actress, who is currently promoting Matrix 4, while speaking to NDTV made the confession. She said, "I have told Farhan it's been a while since I spoke Hindi in a movie, I want to do that and I want to dance so there should be dance in the film."

Well, we too have missed the actress in Hindi movies and shaking a leg. Priyanka also revealed that Jee Le Zaraa will not begin right away as the film is still being written and discussed. She said that the road trip film will be shot towards the end of 2022.

Just recently, we got to see a glimpse of Jee Le Zaraa's scripting session as Zoya Akhtar shared a video from her home featuring co-writer Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar. She captioned it, "Jee Le Zaraa script session."

