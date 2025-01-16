Priyanka Chopra reveals she, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie are safe amid California Wildfires; says her ‘heart is heavy’ after seeing devastation
Priyanka Chopra recently shared about her family's well-being amid the California Wildfires and also expressed her grief after seeing the devastation.
The ongoing wildfires have destroyed several homes and businesses in California. Priyanka Chopra, who lives in the state with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, recently confirmed their safety. She was grateful about it but also expressed sadness at the devastation. PC mentioned that her heart was ‘heavy.’
Today, January 16, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses that showed the destruction in Los Angeles, California due to the wildfires. In the caption, she penned a note, saying, “I (love) you LA. My heart is so heavy.”
Confirming her family’s safety, Priyanka shared, “While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much. These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support.”
The actress acknowledged those who were working tirelessly to contain the damage, stating, “To the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers risking everything—you are true heroes.”
Priyanka concluded by requesting people to donate to those who have suffered a lot due to the wildfires.
Have a look at the post!
ALSO READ: Border 2: Varun Dhawan begins filming war drama co-starring Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh in Jhansi