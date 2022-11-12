Priyanka Chopra reveals the real reason for wanting to be a part of Hollywood; Find out

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is a global star and there is no denying this fact. She enjoys a massive fan following not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Well, the actress grabbed a lot of limelight after her recent Indian visit. She came to Mumbai after almost 3 years and her happiness was evident on her face. It is not a hidden fact that PeeCee has made it big even in Holywood and is making us proud in the global markets. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her journey in Hollywood and how the diversity in the entertainment industry is an exciting time for actors.

Priyanka Chopra stated that she has been in the business for about 2 decades now but she started working in India. “As an actor who was always thinking about an opportunity in English language movies because you know they travel universally vs a specific language, this is a really exciting time to not just be able to be a part of cinema no matter where in the world you are from, to be a part of Holywood English international cinema which was always a check in the box for actors like me who come from outside of America, it feels so inclusive,” quipped Priyanka. She further added that diversity now feels more real to her. She said that streaming has given us the ability to not just be a part of English-language movies but also they have our movies. She revealed that her mother watches Korean dramas all night. She concluded by saying, “But you know it has created such cross-pollination. So I think it is so exciting to be able to see such incredible diversity. Global diversity in entertainment.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ trip to India

Priyanka had shared pictures and videos as she visited Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for a field visit to see the work done by UNICEF. She is UNICEF's brand ambassador and was seen interacting with the school girls. Apart from this, the actress also shared glimpses of her food diaries, as she ate some yummy Indian dishes.

While in Mumbai, Priyanka shared an update about her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Speaking to PTI about the same, she said that they will hopefully start shooting for the film in 2023.