Priyanka Chopra REVEALS what brings her peace and makes her feel loved; Find out

From helping us make critical choices in life to being caring, parents are our support system. Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her mother, Madhu Chopra share a similar relationship. In a new interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about her mother Madhu Chopra and husband-singer Nick Jonas and how they are proud of her. In her first interview post welcoming her baby, Priyanka said that she wants to prioritise what’s necessary adding peace is of the utmost importance at the moment.

The ‘Sky is Pink’ actress even revealed what brings her peace. In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Priyanka said, “I feel most loved when I look at my mom, whenever I’m doing something my mom just has this face, which is like the ‘proud mom’ face. Sometimes I see it with my team as well, when I’m having a conversation and they’ll have this face. Even my husband, it’s just a silent thing. They don’t have to say anything, it’s the look, the face, and so I do have to say that I have felt very loved my whole life.”

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to their first child through surrogacy. The couple shared identical posts on their social media handles to break the news. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the statement read.

Talking to the magazine, Priyanka said that looking at the havoc that COVID-19 pandemic has created around the world, she thinks peace is of utmost importance at the moment for her. She aims to surround herself with just joy and light.

