Priyanka Chopra reveals when she will begin shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra , who recently returned to Mumbai after three long years, has opened up about her much-awaited film, Jee Le Zaraa. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar , the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It will mark Priyanka's first collaboration with the ladies. It has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Fans are super excited to watch this terrific trio on the big screen. However, due to the pandemic, the film's shooting schedule was postponed. Recently, in an interview, Priyanka spoke about the film and shared how it will help women actors to have more agency in their lives.

While speaking to PTI, Priyanka, who welcomed her baby girl Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier this year, spoke about being secondary to men in her career. The actress said, "I have spent a long time in my career where we have always been secondary to men. The heroes decide where the movie is shot, who is cast and what's happening. It is boring. We are living in a time where women need to be able to have agency in their lives." During her interaction, Priyanka also recalled how she called Alia and Katrina before anyone else came on board for the project including Farhan. She said that she wanted to do a Hindi film but on the 'terms of women'.

How did this occur to her? Priyanka added, "I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (on board). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women. My generation of actresses really really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours... So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start to shoot it next year."

Jee Le Zaraa announcement

The film was announced last year in August. Priyanka shared a sweet picture with Alia and Katrina and revealed how they came together for the project. A part of her note read, "It only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling."