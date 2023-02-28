Priyanka Chopra reviews India's Oscar-nominated documentary The Elephant Whisperers

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. Last year, she welcomed her first baby girl Malti Marie with Nick Jonas via surrogacy. The new parents recently celebrated their little one's birthday. They also finally revealed the face of Malti Marie at an event recently and her pictures took the Internet by storm in no time. Meanwhile, Priyanka, who stays in Los Angeles now, watched Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary The Elephant Whisperers and she couldn't stop gushing over it.

On Tuesday evening, PeeCee took to her Instagram story and shared her review of The Elephant Whisperers. The documentary recently got nominated for Oscars 2023 under the 'Best Documentary Short' category. It is backed by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain. Priyanka watched the documentary and she was all praise for it. She wrote, "A trunk-filled with emotions! One of the most heartwarming documentaries I've watched recently...loved it! Big shout out to @kartikigonsalves @guneetmonga for bringing this amazing story to life" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Earlier, Priyanka congratulated the team for bagging the nomination. She wrote, "Congratulations for your nomination at @theacademy." She also shared the poster of The Elephant Whisperers. She also congratulated other projects that got nominated for Oscars 2023. She penned a small note for everyone that read, "So proud to see Indian cinema and our filmmakers are making a mark globally! Very well deserved…let’s go and get Academy Awards."

Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Work front

Priyanka will be soon seen in the Russo Brothers' series Citadel. On Monday, she launched the first look and the teaser and netizens are already impressed. Apart from this, she has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.